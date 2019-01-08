Costco loses bid for new trial in Tiffany trademark lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan has declined to grant retailer Costco a new trial or amend a $19.4 million judgment against it in a trademark lawsuit by Tiffany & Co accusing it of falsely labeling its rings as “Tiffany” jewelry on store display cases.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Laura Swain rejected arguments that jury instructions were faulty or that the court improperly excluded evidence that would have helped Costco’s case.

