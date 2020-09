FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen behind the logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge scheduled a Sept. 21 hearing for Tiffany & Co to argue for expedited proceedings of its lawsuits seeking to hold LVHM to its proposed merger, according to a Monday court filing.