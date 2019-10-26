French luxury group LVMH in talks to buy Tiffany - Bloomberg

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is in talks to buy Tiffany & Co , Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions, which could help the Paris-based luxury group expand in the U.S. jewelry market, are not guaranteed to end with an agreement being reached between the companies, Bloomberg added.

LVMH and Tiffany were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)