REFILE-Tiffany, LVMH near agreement on $131.50 per share takeover price -WSJ

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co is nearing a revised deal to lower its takeover price by LVMH to $131.50 per share, or $3.50 less than what was agreed in last November, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/3e5AHIH)

Tiffany and LVMH did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)