Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japan, Mexico authorities for $16 bln LVMH deal

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co has received regulatory approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Mexican competition authority for its contentious $16 billion acquisition by luxury goods group LVMH, the U.S. jeweler disclosed in a filing on Friday.

Earlier this week, Tiffany sued LVMH, after the French luxury goods giant told the U.S. jeweler it could not complete a $16 billion deal to acquire it because of a French government request and due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)