Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co’s shareholders on Wednesday approved a $15.8 billion deal with France’s LVMH, ending an acrimonious dispute between the two luxury retailers that had stretched for more than a year.

As agreed in October, LVMH will pay $131.5 per share, down from $135 in the original deal signed late last year. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)