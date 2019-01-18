Company News
January 18, 2019

Tiffany posts 2 percent decline in holiday comparable sales

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co said on Friday that its worldwide same-store sales fell 2 percent during the holiday season, leading the upscale jeweler to temper its expectation for full-year profit.

“Overall holiday sales results came in short of our expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said.

The company said it now expects full-year profit to be likely towards the lower end of its previously-disclosed range of $4.65-$4.80 per share.

