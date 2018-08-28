Jewelry retailer Tiffany beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co topped quarterly same-store estimates on Tuesday as the upscale retailer sold more jewelry in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

On a constant currency basis, same-store sales rose 7 percent. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 5.73 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net earnings rose to $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $115 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)