March 16 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season.

The company’s net earnings fell to $61.9 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $157.8 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.33 billion from $1.23 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)