Tiffany quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

June 4 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, blaming “dramatically” lower spending by tourists worldwide.

The company’s comparable-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 2%, while analysts on average were expecting a 1.16% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tiffany’s net income fell to $125.2 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $142.3 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)