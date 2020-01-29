South Africa's Tiger Brands CEO to retire, CFO takes helm

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Mac Dougall will retire on Jan. 31, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63, South Africa’s leading food producer said on Wednesday.

Mac Dougall has headed Tiger Brands since 2016 and will exit the company on March 31 to ensure a smooth handover, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said in a statement.

Chief Financial Officer Noel Doyle will take over the role from Feb. 1.