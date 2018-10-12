S.Africa's Tiger Brands re-opens processing facility after listeria outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands said on Friday it had re-opened a facility that was closed after South Africa’s biggest food producer was implicated in the world’s largest outbreak of listeria which killed more that 200 people.

The health department recalled processed meat products known as “polony” and closed some processing facilities after the source of the outbreak was traced to a factory owned by Tiger Brands unit Enterprise Foods in March resulting in a class action lawsuit filed against the company. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)