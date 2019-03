NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Lee Fixel, a partner and head of private equity at Tiger Global Management LLC, plans to leave the firm on June 30, according to a letter sent to clients on Thursday seen by Reuters.

Fixel, a 13-year veteran, will invest his own money and “may start an investment firm in the future,” Tiger Global wrote in the letter. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)