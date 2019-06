PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - French investment company Tikehau Capital is planning to raise at least 875 million euros ($983 million) through a new share issue aimed at financing future development.

The new shares will be offered at 22 euros per share, Tikehau said on Tuesday, a slight premium to Monday’s closing price of 21.10 euros. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)