UPDATE 1-France's Tikehau Capital Advisors raises around $335 mln in equity

(Adds detail and share price)

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - France’s Tikehau Capital Advisors raised at least 300 million euros ($335 million) in new equity, buoying its shares, in a deal which will see a Morgan Stanley investment vehicle take a stake.

The capital raising includes reinvestments by Tikehau Capital Advisors’ founders and managers, who will remain controlling shareholders with more than 60% of its share capital.

Tikehau said there were also additional commitments from existing institutional partners Temasek, FFP and MACSF.

“The Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing team is pleased to partner with Tikehau Capital Advisors in support of Tikehau Capital SCA’s growth,” said Pedro Teixeira, co-head of the Morgan Stanley Tactical Value Investing team.

Tikehau Capital’s shares rose 1.5 percent in early trading.

The investment company said it would use the proceeds of the fundraising to help its expansion.

Tikehau has recently employed figures from the world of politics to raise its profile. It recently hired former French prime minister and 2017 presidential election candidate Francois Fillon and earlier this year hired Peter Westmacott, ex-British ambassador to the United States.