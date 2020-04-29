MOVES-Temasek-backed Tikehau hires bank veteran Parekh for Asia role

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - French alternative asset manager and investment firm Tikehau Capital said it had appointed banking veteran Neil Parekh to a newly created role as head of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Singapore-based Parekh has resigned as National Australia Bank’s Asia general manager and will join the Temasek-backed investment firm at the end of the second quarter.

Parekh, who has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, is joining as a partner at Tikehau Capital, which had 25.8 billion euros ($28 billion) of assets under management at the end of 2019. ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Alexander Smith)