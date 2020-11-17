TikTok expands features to give parents more control of their teenagers' accounts

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., Sept. 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Video-sharing app TikTok said on Tuesday it is giving parents more control options, including the ability to monitor what their teenagers can view on the platform.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, Tiktok said parents will now be able to decide what content, users, hashtags, or sounds their children can search for as well as decide if the account should be public or remain private.

The company is expanding on the 'Family Pairing' feature it introduced earlier this year, allowing parents to link their TikTok account to that of their teenage child. (bit.ly/3f8sXpD)