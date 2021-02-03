Tiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts

FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. head office of TikTok in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - TikTok will flag unverified content to users before they share it, the video-sharing app said on Wednesday, the latest effort to combat misinformation on its platform.

The new feature entails a prompt that will appear on the video creator’s screen for content that has been reviewed but cannot be validated.

A warning label will also be added to the video, TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, said in a blogpost here.

Upon still choosing to share the video, another warning pops up as an additional step for users to pause and reconsider posting to prevent the unwarranted sharing of misleading content, Tiktok said.

“The feature will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks, starting today in the US and Canada,” the company said.