TikTok says removed over 104 mln videos in first-half for violating guidelines

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ByteDance-owned video-streaming app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views," TikTok said. (bit.ly/3iTy0vl) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)