Company News
June 10, 2019 / 6:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tilray CFO says co will not be profitable for at least a year - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Tilray Inc will not generate positive earnings for at least another year, Bloomberg reported here on Monday, quoting the company's chief financial officer.

“If the world had stopped last fall, we had good visibility to having positive EBITDA at the end of this year, call it Q4 of this year,” CFO Mark Castaneda told Bloomberg in a telephone interview.

Tilray was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
