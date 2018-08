Canadian cannabis producer Tilray Q2 revenue almost doubles

TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Tilray Inc said on Tuesday its second-quarter revenue almost doubled to $9.7 million (12.66 million Canadian dollars), beating analyst expectations for $9 million.

Net loss climbed to $12.8 million in the three months ended June 30 from $2.4 million a year ago, on increased operating expenses from the company’s expansion at home and overseas and higher compensation charges, the Nanaimo, British Columbia-based company said in a release. (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7660) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Marguerita Choy)