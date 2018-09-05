NZ's Infratil believes NZ$2.30 per share Tilt offer to be 'fair'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand power utility Infratil Ltd said on Thursday it continues to believe that a NZ$2.30 per share buyout offer price for wind farms owner Tilt Renewables Ltd is “reasonable and fair”.

Tilt’s majority shareholders, electricity retailer Mercury NZ and Infratil, acting through a unit, jointly proposed a NZ$2.30 per share cash offer of the electricity generation firm on Aug. 15.

Tilt advised its shareholders on Tuesday to reject the offer, terming it “simply too low”.