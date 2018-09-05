FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 5, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NZ's Infratil believes NZ$2.30 per share Tilt offer to be 'fair'

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand power utility Infratil Ltd said on Thursday it continues to believe that a NZ$2.30 per share buyout offer price for wind farms owner Tilt Renewables Ltd is “reasonable and fair”.

Tilt’s majority shareholders, electricity retailer Mercury NZ and Infratil, acting through a unit, jointly proposed a NZ$2.30 per share cash offer of the electricity generation firm on Aug. 15.

Tilt advised its shareholders on Tuesday to reject the offer, terming it “simply too low”.

Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.