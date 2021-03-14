New Zealand's Tilt Renewables agrees to $2.1 bln takeover

March 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Tilt Renewables said on Monday it had agreed to a takeover by a consortium including its second-largest shareholder, AGL Energy and Australia’s sovereign wealth fund for NZ$2.94 billion ($2.10 billion).

The consortium will pay NZ$7.80 for every Tilt share, a 20.4% premium to the company’s share price at Friday’s close. ($1 = 1.3974 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)