Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands profit rises 89 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fast food chain Restaurant Brands International Inc posted an 89 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improving sales at its Tim Hortons chain. Net income attributable to shareholders in the company, which also owns the Burger King chain, rose to $169.1 million, or 67 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $89.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue came in at $1.14 billion, compared with $1.13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)