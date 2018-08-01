FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 10:55 AM / in 3 hours

Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands profit rises 89 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fast food chain Restaurant Brands International Inc posted an 89 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improving sales at its Tim Hortons chain. Net income attributable to shareholders in the company, which also owns the Burger King chain, rose to $169.1 million, or 67 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $89.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue came in at $1.14 billion, compared with $1.13 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

