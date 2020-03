SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA has disclosed new forecasts for 2020-2022 after achieving most of its goals under its 2019-2021 strategic plan.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, the company said it now expects its EBITDA margin to surpass 40% in 2022 compared with 39.1% reported in 2019 as part of cost-cutting efforts.

It also expects a mid-single digit growth in 2022 service revenue. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)