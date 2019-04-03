Brazilian wireless carrier TIM names Pietro Labriola as CEO

BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes has named Pietro Labriola as its new chief executive, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Italian executive will also occupy a board seat at the company, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telecom Italia.

Labriola has worked in the telecommunications sector for more than 20 years, previously serving as TIM’s chief operating officer and in other positions for Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)