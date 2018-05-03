Brazil's TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications firms, will offer clients unlimited access to a variety of applications as it continues to expand in the data segment, the company said on Thursday. The firm, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA, said in statement that clients on multiple data plans will be able to access Facebook, Instagram Inc, WhatsApp Inc, Messenger, Waze, and local ride-hailing app EasyTaxi free of data charges. That will include voice calls via WhatsApp and Messenger, the company said. The move by TIM demonstrates how the company, as well as competitors like Telefonica Brasil SA, is working hard to lure customers to its relatively profitable and growing postpaid data plans. The applications are free with immediate effect on the company’s TIM Black and TIM Controle plans. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)