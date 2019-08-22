Regulatory News - Americas
August 22, 2019 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil carrier TIM to invest $154 mln over the next 3 years -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with local telecoms regulator, Anatel, in which it committed to invest 627 million reais ($154.3 million) over the next three years in its services and infrastructure.

In a securities filing, the company controlled by Telecom Italia SpA said it the agreement demands that TIM expands 4G coverage to 366 cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants each, benefiting 3.4 million people across Brazil.

$1 = 4.0644 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below