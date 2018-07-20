FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 20, 2018 / 2:52 PM / in an hour

TIM Participacoes sees no 'specific' merger opportunities; eyes long-term consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes SA , the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA, does not see specific M&A opportunities at the moment, but consolidation is likely in Brazil’s telecom sector within the next two years and the carrier wants to take part in that process, executives said on Friday.

In the short-term, the fiber optic unit of state utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, known as Cemig, and NII Holding Inc’s wireless unit Nextel are on the block. In the long-term, debt-laden competitor Oi SA is also seen as a potential acquisition target.

Speaking to analysts and journalists after the release of second quarter results, the executives said the price would determine whether or not an acquisition of the Cemig unit would make sense.

Reporting by Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.