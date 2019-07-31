Company News
July 31, 2019 / 2:41 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazilian telecom Tim sees revenue growth accelerating in 2019 second half-CEO

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participacoes SA sees revenue growth accelerating in the second half of 2019, after seeing initial signs of improvement in both pre-paid and post-paid plans in July, executives said on Wednesday.

The local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA sees a more positive macroeconomic scenario in coming months, with the stimulus package recently announced by the government boosting consumption levels and ahead of the expected approval of a long-awaited pension reform, Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below