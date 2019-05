SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA expects to reap the benefits from its cost reduction plan in the second half of 2019, Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, said on Wednesday.

In a call to discuss quarterly results, he added the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA also plans to explore new sources of revenue this year, including Internet of Things (Iot). (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)