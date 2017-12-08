FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's TIM sees no 'transformational' M&A opportunities
December 8, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's TIM sees no 'transformational' M&A opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA sees no “transformational” opportunities in mergers and acquisitions in the short term, but there are smaller targets that could help expand networks, Chief Executive Stefano De Angelis said on Friday.

TIM, a unit of Telecom Italia SpA, has begun offering fiber-to-the-home services to clients outside the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, De Angelis added. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

