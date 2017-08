BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA has obtained board approval for its plan to reorganize its subsidiaries TIM Celular and long-distance operator Intelig Telecom, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

TIM said the reorganizations is aimed at "capturing operational and financial synergies" with a more efficient corporate structure. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)