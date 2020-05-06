Company News
May 6, 2020 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's TIM misses Q1 profit estimates as stagnant revenue offsets lower costs

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms firm TIM Participações SA reported on Tuesday an 8.3% year-on-year rise in first-quarter net income, missing market expectations, as a drop in its customer base kept revenues stagnant and offset its cost-cutting efforts.

The local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA said its quarterly net profit adjusted for non-recurring items hit 164 million reais ($155 million), compared with a consensus estimate of 420 million reais compiled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below