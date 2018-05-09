FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 1:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's TIM Participacoes beats quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s third largest wireless carrier, beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, posting an increase of almost 5 percent on revenues as its services division grew for the fifth straight quarter.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA reported first quarter net income of 250 million reais ($70.16 million), up 89 percent from the same period last year, and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 226 million reais.

The company posted a quarterly Ebitda of 1.47 billion reais, in line with consensus estimate of 1.44 billion reais, 16 percent above what was reported in the first quarter last year.

$1 = 3.5632 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.