Brazil's TIM Participacoes Q2 net income jumps 53 pct yr/yr

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s TIM Participacoes SA , a unit of Telecom Italia SpA, missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, as the company reported growth from all revenue sources despite the country’s fragile economic recovery.

In a securities filing, the company posted a second-quarter net income of 334.5 million reais ($87.3 million), below a Reuters consensus estimate of 388 million reais, but a 53.2 percent increase compared with the same quarter of 2017.

In postpaid, the results remain positive, but prepaid lines disconnections still negatively affect total net adds.