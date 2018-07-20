FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 3:31 AM / in 2 hours

Brazil's TIM Participacoes Q2 net income jumps 53 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s TIM Participacoes SA , a unit of Telecom Italia SpA, missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, as the company reported growth from all revenue sources despite the country’s fragile economic recovery.

In a securities filing, the company posted a second-quarter net income of 334.5 million reais ($87.3 million), below a Reuters consensus estimate of 388 million reais, but a 53.2 percent increase compared with the same quarter of 2017.

In postpaid, the results remain positive, but prepaid lines disconnections still negatively affect total net adds.

$1 = 3.8297 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sunil Nair

