CORRECTED-Brazilian telecom Tim Participacoes posts Q3 net of 619 mln reais

(Corrects percentage rise in net profit from a year ago to 61.4%)

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA reported on Tuesday a 61.4% rise in third-quarter net income compared with the same period a year ago, when its results were affected by one-off factors.

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA said its quarterly net profit hit 619 million reais ($155 million) compared with a consensus estimate of 607.87 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.