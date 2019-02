ROME, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States’ ambassador to Italy, Lewis Eisenberg, met Telecom Italia (TIM)’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi on Wednesday, the U.S. embassy said.

Eisenberg saw TIM’s chief “as part of (his) ongoing outreach with Italian and U.S private sector leaders,” the U.S. embassy said on Twitter, adding that the meeting had been “pleasant”. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)