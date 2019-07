MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) and rival Vodafone agreed a deal to merge their mobile masts infrastructure in Italy, two sources close to the matter said on Friday. Under the agreement, Vodafone and Telecom Italia will each have a 37.5 stake in Milan-listed masts group INWIT, which is currently 60 percent owned by TIM, the sources added.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Gianluca Semeraro