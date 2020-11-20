A sign of the Times? New York Times sues Time over trademark

The New York Times Co on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing the publisher of Time magazine of infringing its trademark for the online Times Talks series by using TIME100 Talks for its own competing series.

According to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Time has refused to stop using TIME100 Talks even after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Aug. 27 rejected its trademark application for the term, citing a likelihood of confusion with the “so highly similar” Times Talks.

