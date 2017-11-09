Time Inc revenue slips 9.5 pct in 3rd quarter

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc’s revenue fell 9.5 percent in the third quarter, as an uptick in online advertising failed to offset a decline in print ads.

The publisher of Time, Sports Illustrated and People magazines said on Thursday its revenue slipped to $679 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $750 million, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Time Inc was $13 million or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $112 million or $1.13 per share a year ago. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)