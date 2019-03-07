Democrats probe if White House interfered in AT&T Time Warner merger

March 7 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House Democrats asked the White House and Justice Department to turn over documents that could show whether President Donald Trump sought to intervene in the regulatory review of AT&T Inc’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler and Representative David Cicilline, who chairs a panel overseeing antitrust issues, asked them to turn over records after the New Yorker magazine reported this week that Trump directed then-National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn to use the Justice Department to block the deal. The pair wrote that if accurate Trump’s involvement would “constitute a grave abuse of power.” Last week, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a Justice Department challenge to the deal filed in November 2017. The White House and Justice Department did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson)