#U.S. Legal News
July 14, 2017 / 3:48 PM / a month ago

AT&T to run wireless, media as separate units - source

David Shepardson and Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc will run its wireless and DirecTV satellite television businesses separately from Time Warner Inc's media assets following its $85.4 billion acquisition of the entertainment group, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Buying Time Warner gives AT&T control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets. The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson will remain chairman and CEO of the combined company after the deal closes, an AT&T spokesman said on Friday.

In an emailed statement, AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook said no decisions on an organizational structure have been finalized and that Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes were still working on them. Time Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh, Parikshit Mishra and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

