U.S. proposes expedited appeal in fight with AT&T over purchase of Time Warner

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has proposed an expedited schedule for an appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed AT&T Inc to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The department said last Thursday that it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Final briefs are due in the appeal on Oct. 18, with oral arguments “as soon as practicable,” the filing said.