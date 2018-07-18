FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 8:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. proposes expedited appeal in fight with AT&T over purchase of Time Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has proposed an expedited schedule for an appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed AT&T Inc to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The department said last Thursday that it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Final briefs are due in the appeal on Oct. 18, with oral arguments “as soon as practicable,” the filing said.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney

