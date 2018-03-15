FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Opening arguments in a trial to decide if AT&T’s plan to buy Time Warner is legal under U.S. antitrust law will begin on Wednesday following two days to hear pre-trial motions, Judge Richard Leon said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

Leon also said that the trial could last six to eight weeks.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop AT&T, which owns DirecTV and other products with 25 million subscribers, from buying movie and TV show maker Time Warner, which owns HBO and CNN, among many other channels. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.