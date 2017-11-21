FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New judge assigned to US lawsuit against AT&T-Time Warner deal
November 21, 2017 / 4:23 PM / in 6 minutes

New judge assigned to US lawsuit against AT&T-Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit aimed at stopping AT&T Inc from buying movie and TV show provider Time Warner Inc will be heard by District Court Judge Richard Leon, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Leon, who was nominated to the court by President George W. Bush, is no stranger to high-profile cases. In the 1990s, he worked on House of Representatives panels looking at the Iran-Contra affair and the Whitewater controversy. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby)

