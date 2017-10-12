FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept official should not review AT&T Time Warner deal -senator
October 12, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. Justice Dept official should not review AT&T Time Warner deal -senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged the Justice Department’s top antitrust official to recuse himself from an ongoing review of AT&T Inc’s planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc .

She urged Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim, who was confirmed late last month, not to take part in the review because of his previous statement that the merger did not pose a “major antitrust problem.” AT&T declined to comment and has said it hopes to complete the transaction by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

