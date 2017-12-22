FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 22, 2017 / 12:22 PM / a day ago

AT&T, Time Warner extend merger deadline until June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc, which are seeking to merge despite U.S. Justice Department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to June 21, AT&T said in a filing on Friday.

The Justice Department sued in November to stop the $85 billion deal, and a trial is to begin on March 19.

Judge Richard Leon said during a hearing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in early December that he would likely not have a decision by the deadline in the companies’ merger agreement, but would rule in late April or May.

Under a previous agreement, either company could terminate the deal if it was not completed as of April 22. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.