DoJ considers blocking AT&T deal for Time Warner -WSJ
November 2, 2017 / 2:58 PM / in 2 hours

DoJ considers blocking AT&T deal for Time Warner -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is considering seeking to block AT&T Inc’s merger with Time Warner Inc as it continues talks with the two companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The financial newspaper also said the DOJ might still consider approving the deal with certain conditions but that the two sides were not close to an agreement. on.wsj.com/2gW1l9O

Shares of Time Warner were down 4.2 percent at $94.2, while AT&T’s shares inched up.

The U.S. wireless carrier is in the process of buying Time Warner for $85.4 billion in a deal that is expected to close by the end of the year.

Neither company had any immediate comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

