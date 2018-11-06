Judges named to hear gov't appeal of AT&T Time Warner deal approval

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A panel of three federal appeals court judges named by former presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will hear the Justice Department’s appeal of a ruling allowing AT&T Inc to acquire Time Warner, court records show.

Judges Judith W. Rogers, Robert L. Wilkins and David B. Sentelle will hear arguments on Dec. 6. The government argues that AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition will lead to higher prices for consumers and was illegal under antitrust law, while AT&T says the government offered no basis for second guessing key conclusions of a lower-court ruling allowing the transaction to proceed. (Reporting by David Shepardson)